Jake Paul has his next fight date made official for Friday, December 15 live on DAZN. The American YouTuber turned pro boxer goes through the ropes for the third time in 2023.

In his previous outing in August, Paul (7-1, 4 KOs) earned a unanimous decision against former MMA star Nate Diaz. With the victory, the 26-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio returned to winning ways after dropping a split decision against Tommy Fury.

Last October, “The Problem Child” came out on top when he faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. In 2021, Dorado, Puerto Rico-based social media sensation scored a pair of wins against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, as well as stopped former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Paul made his pro boxing debut early 2020, when he TKO’d Ali Eson Gib in the first round. He rounded out the year with the second-round knockout against Nate Robinson in November.

Jake Paul: My mission is to be a world champion

“8 fights in the boxing game and I’m already its biggest name,” Jake Paul said. “I’ve proved that I can headline the biggest global events and defy the odds. PPV after PPV after PPV, and I’m just getting started.”

“My mission is to be a world champion and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get there. December 15th is the next step on my journey, and I promise you are not going to want to miss it.”

While the date and broadcast information have been confirmed, the location and venue accommodating the event is yet to be determined.

Jake Paul’s opponent on December 15 is also expected to be announced shortly.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, December 16.