Mike Tyson grants wishes – Fury vs Ngannou promo

Battle of the Baddest

WBC and lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury goes up against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout live on pay-per-view.

A new promo video hit the stream today, featuring “the Baddest Man on the Planet”, Mike Tyson himself. Former undisputed heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike grants wishes.

The combat sports crossover event pits British undefeated boxing superstar Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) against one of the biggest names of the current era of MMA Francis Ngannou (17-3) of Cameroon. The pair goes head to head in the long-awaited, highly-anticipated clash, billed as “Battle of the Baddest”.

Fans in the United States can watch Fury vs Ngannou live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 29 live on DAZN.

