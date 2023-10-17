Subscribe
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: How to watch fight in Australia confirmed

Fury vs Ngannou live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Australia
Tyson Fury in his WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA on December 1, 2018 | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tyson Fury faces Francis Ngannou in a 10-round boxing bout on Saturday, October 28 at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest pits British WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. How to watch the highly anticipated fight in Australia has been confirmed today.

Manchester’s unbeaten Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) takes one of the biggest names in MMA, prior to his clash for undisputed title with Ukraine’s undefeated Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), who holds the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts. Francis Ngannou (MMA 17-3) of Batie, Cameroon looks to cause an upset and dominate boxing superstar.

While Fury vs Ngannou airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and TNT Sports Box Office in the UK, DAZN picked up the rights for other selected countries. This includes broadcast in Australia that was confirmed by the international over-the-top sports streaming service.

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 5 am AEDT.

Further details are expected to be announced shortly.

Fury vs Ngannou undercard

Fury vs Ngannou headlines the five-fight all-heavyweight lineup of action. Among the bouts, David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) meets fellow-unbeaten Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) in a 12-round all-British showdown. Also on the card, New Zealand’s former world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) takes on Canada’s Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Plus, American Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) squares off against Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Kicking off the action, British Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) goes through the ropes in a six-round bout against a to be announced opponent.

The current Fury vs Ngannou fight card looks as the following:

  • Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Moses Itauma vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

