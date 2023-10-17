UFC 294 Embedded 1: All arena is going to support me

UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 1 kicks off the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title in the championship rematch against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Khamzat Chimaev. The pair squares off at middleweight.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker goes up against Magomed Ankalaev at lightweight, Ikram Aliskerov takes on Warlley Alves at middleweight and Said Nurmagomedov clashes with Muin Gafurov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 1 features Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman and Johnny Walker as they preview and get ready for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.