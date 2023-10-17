Alexander Volkanovski is back in the Octagon on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, where he faces Islam Makhachev. The pair battles it out in the main event of UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV. The contest is a highly-anticipated five-round championship rematch.

The pair first met in February in Perth. Current lightweight champion Makhachev (24-1) defeated reigning featherweight king Volkanovski (26-2) by unanimous decision and retained his belt.

Alexander Volkanovski returned to winning ways in July in Las Vegas. Battling it out at UFC 290, the Australian MMA champion stopped the Mexican contender Yair Rodriguez (14-4, 1 NC) in the third round. With the victory, the 35-year-old native of Wollongong, New South Wales made the fifth successful defense of his 145-pound belt.

In Australia, UFC 294 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.