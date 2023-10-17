UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a highly anticipated championship rematch.

In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his UFC lightweight title against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). The pair meets for the second time. Makhachev came out on top in February, when he defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision and made the first successful defense of his belt. The latter rebounded in July, when he stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round and retained his 145-pound crown for the fifth time.

In the co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) goes up against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in the three-round bout serving as the UFC middleweight title eliminator.

Among other PPV card bouts, Johnny Walker (21-7) faces off Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) at light heavyweight. Plus, Warlley Alves (15-6) meets Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) at middleweight. In addition, Muin Gafurov (18-5) and Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) clash at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

UFC 294 start time in USA, Islam vs Volk 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

UFC 294 PPV cost in the USA is $79.99. The PPV Package (PPV and ESPN+ Annual) is $134.98, and then $109.99 per year.

The preliminary card begins at 10 am ET / 7 am PT live stream on ESPN+.

UFC 294 start time in Australia, Islam vs Volk 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 22 at 5 am AEDT.

UFC 294 PPV cost in Australia is $59.95. No separate Kayo subscription required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo.

UFC 294 fight card

The full UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary card