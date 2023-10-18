Undefeated super middleweight prospect Darius “DFG” Fulghum eyes his first 10-round fight and looks to challenge for the regional belt. Houston-based 27-year-old native of El Paso, Texas is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round with a big left hook against Alan Campa in October in Las Vegas.

The outing marked his fifth ring appearance for 2023. Earlier this year, Fulghum (8-0, 8 KOs) stopped Ricardo Adrian Luna, Jeremiah Curtright, Symari Alexander and Jay Williams.

“I don’t go into a fight looking for a knockout,” Fulghum said. My style is to break down my opponent. There are expectations from others for me to knockout my opponent. I can’t believe all the hype and rely on my power. My style is to breakdown my opponent in every fight; if the knockout comes, it comes. I don’t think I’m a devastating puncher, but I am extremely skilled.”

“I definitely have power, but some guys are more durable than others. I’ve been in with heavy guys [coming down from light heavyweight]. I still don’t want to get hit, which will help me later in my career. I haven’t suffered any wear and tear.”

“We’ve really practiced that punch to exactly where the right place is. This shot had nothing to do with power, it was about placing it on the liver. I caught him with it while he was throwing a punch. Not that it had that much power, but I felt it in my knuckles. I placed it where it paralyzed him. That shot hurt, you can’t fake it.”

Darius Fulghum recently signed with Golden Boy Promotions

“I’m extremely excited to be with Golden Boy. Oscar [de la Hoya] can push me to new heights. He can get me in big fights. Golden Boy has pushed me out there [on DAZN streams] and I’m relaxed fighting in front of people.”

“I do have to thank 3 PM. They really saved my career. They’ve done an excellent job and are the most professional people I’ve ever worked with.”

“Fighters fight. This is my job, my career. I have my health, so there’s no reason not to fight [when there’s an offer]. I still need to get more experienced to climb the ratings. Why not fight? I’d like one more fight before the end of this year.”

“It depends on the opportunity and whether it’s an eight of ten. My style is built for longer fights. I just need to keep fighting. I’ll take what I can get. Nothing is planned but I want a [scheduled] 10-round fight soon and then fight for a regional belt.”

In addition to pro boxing, Darius Fulghum is a licensed nurse in Texas with a degree from Prairie View A&M University. As an amateur, he was ranked No. 1 in the USA as a heavyweight. He earned top honors at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials and 2018 National Golden Gloves Tournament.