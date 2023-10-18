Ebanie Bridges vs Avril Mathie on Dec 9 in San Francisco

Ebanie Bridges has her next fight date made official for Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, where she faces Avril Mathie. Sydney’s world champion puts her IBF bantamweight belt on the line against Miami-based compatriot of Australia. The pair battles it out on the DAZN-streamed card, headlined by Regis Prograis’s WBC 140-pound title defense against Devin Haney.

Bridges (9-1) was in action last December in Leeds, where she stopped Shannon O’Connell of Slacks Creek, Queensland in the eighth-round. “Blonde Bomber” landed the title in March 2022 also in Leeds, earning a unanimous decision against Maria Cecilia Roman. Facing off Mathie, the 37-year-old makes the second defense of her strap.

“If Avril thinks because it’s December and it’s the beginning of the holiday season, she’ll be going home with an early Christmas present she is sadly mistaken,” Ebanie Bridges said. “After the fight and my hand is raised in victory it’s going to look like she’s celebrating Halloween. I intend to put on a show for the fans live in San Francisco, on DAZN and all over the world.”

Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs) last fought in February in New York, where she dropped a unanimous decision against Ramla Ali. Sydney native’s most recent win goes to June 2022 in Atlanta, where she scored a unanimous decision against Judit Hachbold. The 36-year-old makes her first attempt to become world champion and looks to return to winning ways.

“I am beyond excited to be challenging for the IBF bantamweight title on December 9, and on such a big card in front of what looks like will be a sold-out arena in San Francisco,” Avril Mathie said. “I am confident people will be seeing the best version of me to date. Everything leading up to this fight has prepared me both mentally and physically to leave San Francisco with that championship belt.”

“I am expecting the best version of Ebanie that night as well, which I know is going to make this fight an absolute banger and be a huge win for women’s boxing overall. I want to thank Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, DAZN and my manager Peter Kahn for making this fight a reality. I would also like to thank Ebanie for giving me the opportunity to challenge for the World title.”

In 12-round the main event, Bay Area undefeated former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) challenges reigning WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) of New Orleans. In the 12-round co-main event, Australian Liam Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) of Mackay, Queensland takes on Cleveland’s Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) at super lightweight.

In Australia, Prograis vs Haney airs on Sunday, December 10.