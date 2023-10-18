Subscribe
Liam Paro faces Montana Love on Haney vs Prograis undercard

Haney vs Prograis live from San Francisco

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Liam Paro faces Montana Love on Dec 9 in San Francisco
Liam Paro | Dan Peled/Matchroom Boxing

Undefeated Australian contender Liam Paro goes up against Montana Love of the United States on Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Both fighters make their ring return after over a year of layoff. The bout serves as the co-feature on the card, topped Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis live on DAZN. Other undercard bouts have been also announced today.

Paro (23-0, 14 KOs) was scheduled to challenge Prograis in June in New Orleans, but was forced to withdraw due to injury. The 27-year-old southpaw was last in action in October 2022 in Brisbane, where he stopped his fellow-Australian Brock Jarvis in the first round. Mackay, Queensland native made his successful U.S. debut in December 2021 in Tampa, Florida, where he took a split decision against Yomar Alamo.

“Love is just another guy trying to get in the way of where I want to be and I’m not going to settle for that,” said Liam Paro. “Next year, I want that world title! But for now, December 9 is only thing on my mind.”

Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways after recording his first career defeat via sixth-round disqualification against Toowoomba, Queensland’s Steve Spark last November in his hometown Cleveland. In May 2022 in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old southpaw scored a unanimous decision against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela.

“When you pray for rain you, gotta deal with the mud,” said Montana Love. “December 9, Love hurts.”

Paro and Love square off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight. Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title is on the line.

In the 12-round main event, San Francisco’s former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) challenges NOLA’s Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) for his WBC 140-pound title.

In other Haney vs Prograis undercard action

Among other bouts featured on Haney vs Prograis undercard, Miami-based 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz (1-0) of Cuba defends his IBF International title against Hector Tanajara (21-1-1, 6 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, Ebanie Bridges (9-1 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her IBF bantamweight title against Miami-based fellow-Australian Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Plus, Beatriz Ferreira (3-0 1 KO) of Brazil takes on Destiny Jones (5-1 2 KOs) of Austin, Texas. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super featherweight.

In addition, Las Vegas-based Amari Jones (9-0 8 KOs) of Oakland, California meets Stockton-based Quilisto Madera (14-4 9 KOs) of Mount Vernon, Washington. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Haney vs Prograis fight card

The current Haney vs Prograis fight card looks as the following:

  • Regis Prograis vs. Devin Haney, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title
  • Liam Paro vs. Montana Love, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Paro’s WBO ‘Global’ super lightweight title
  • Andy Cruz vs. Hector Tanajara, 10 rounds, lightweight – Cruz’s IBF Intercontinental lightweight title
  • Ebanie Bridges vs. Avril Mathie, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Bridges’ IBF bantamweight title
  • Beatriz Ferreira vs. Destiny Jones, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, super welterweight

In Australia, Prograis vs Haney airs on Sunday, December 10.

