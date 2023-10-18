Subscribe
Rohan Murdock faces Christian Mbilli on Beterbiev vs Smith card in Quebec, Canada

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Rohan Murdock vs Christian Mbilli on Jan 13 in Quebec, Canada
Rohan Murdock | No Limit Boxing

Rohan Murdock goes up against Christian Mbilli on Saturday, January 13 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. The Australian super middleweight challenges the undefeated Cameroonian-French for his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles.

Murdock vs Mbilli clash is scheduled for 10 rounds. The bout serves as the co-feature to Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith live on ESPN.

Nerang, Queensland-based Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) last fought in March in Sydney on Tim Tszyu vs Tony Harrison undercard, when he took a split decision against Issac Hardman. Joondalup, WA native makes his Canadian debut. Earlier in his career the 31-year-old fought throughout Australia, as well as made visits to Thailand, the UK and US.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to the challenge,” Murdock said. “I have been in enemy territory before and learned my lessons. I know what it takes to win at this level, and on January 13, I will emerge victorious.”

Yaounde, Cameroon-born Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the fourth round against Demond Nicholson in September. In March, Pornic, France-based 28-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Carlos Gongora.

“Rohan Murdock is a quality opponent with a completely different style from my recent opponents,” Mbilli said. “It will also be an opportunity to gain new fans before my crowning as a world champion. I look forward to starting training camp and can’t wait to be in Quebec on January 13 to wow the crowd!”

In the main event, Montreal, Canada-based undefeated knockout artist Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his unified WBC and IBF light heavyweight titles against former super middleweight champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of London, England. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, Beterbiev vs Smith airs live on Sunday, January 14. Broadcast information is to be confirmed.

