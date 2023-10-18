Newly-crowned interim WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson has her first title defense date set for Saturday, November 25 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The Australian southpaw faces Swedish contender Lucy Wildheart. The 10-round bout is featured on the card, topped by Chantelle Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title defense in the rematch against Katie Taylor. The event airs live on DAZN.

Nicolson (8-0) claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Sabrina Maribel Perez mid September in Tijuana, Mexico and secured her third win for 2023. In April, the unbeaten 28-year-old scored a points decision against Linda Laura Lecca in Cardiff, Wales. In February, Meadowbrook, Queensland native defeated Tania Alvarez by unanimous decision in New York.

“I’m very excited to be a part of a prestigious night on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor,” Skye Nicolson said. “I feel this is a fight that fans will be excited about and I can’t wait to show the world that I am ready to take over the featherweight division.”

Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs) is looking to return to winning ways after dropping a unanimous decision against Mikaela Mayer in her bid to secure the interim WBC lightweight belt in April in London. Prior to that, the 30-year-old of Lessebo, Sweden won five bouts in a row, including a pair of win by points decision against Klaudia Ferenczi and Eva Cantos last October and September, respectively.

“This is the moment I have waited patiently for all of my career, to be challenging for the world title in my weight division,” Lucy Wildheart said. “Thank you to Matchroom for the opportunity to fight on a major promotion and surrounded by other ladies’ who have already made history and continue to do so. The atmosphere on the night is going to be surreal and I’m grateful to be part of this huge night to further grow women’s boxing even more.”

In the main event, Chantelle Cameron (18-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England defends her undisputed 140-pound title in the championship rematch against undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-1, 6 KOs) of Bray, Ireland. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on Cameron vs Taylor 2 undercard, Gary Cully (16-1, 10 KOs) goes up against Reece Mould (18-1, 6 KOs). The pair squares off in the 10-round bout at lightweight. The WBA Continental European title is up for grabs.

As well, unbeaten Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) and Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs) battle it out in a 10-round bout for the WBA Continental welterweight belt. Plus, John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) faces Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) at super featherweight and Emmet Brennan (1-0) meets Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO) at light heavyweight.

In addition, Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes at heavyweight and Giorgio Visioli makes his pro boxing debut at super lightweight. Their respective opponents are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Cameron vs Taylor 2 fight card

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title

Gary Cully vs. Reece Mould, 10 rounds, lightweight

Paddy Donovan vs. Danny Ball, 10 rounds, welterweight

Thomas Carty vs. TBA, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Skye Nicolson vs. Lucy Wildheart, 10 rounds, featherweight – Nicolson’s interim WBC featherweight title

Giorgio Visioli vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super lightweight

John Cooney vs. Liam Gaynor, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Emmet Brennan vs. Jamie Morrissey, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

In Australia, Cameron vs Taylor 2 airs live on Sunday, November 26.