UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. Headlining the card live on ESPN+ PPV, current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title in the championship rematch against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev goes up against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev square off at lightweight, Warlley Alves meets Ikram Aliskerov at middleweight and Said Nurmagomedov faces off Muin Gafurov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 2 features Alexander Volkanovski, Johnny Walker, Khamzat Chimaev, Magomed Ankalaev, Said Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev. The fighters go through the fight week, partaking in different activities, as they prepare and get closer to their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.