Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan final pre-fight press conference

Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan battle it out live on DAZN from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs), WBO No. 1-ranked welterweight contender of Santa Ana, defending his NABO belt against Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs), undefeated WBO No. 4-ranked contender of San Diego. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, former WBC lightweight champion Joseph Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California takes on Richard Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other bouts, four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight belt in a 10-rounder against Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). As well, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator. Plus, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) meets Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

