BKFC 52 South Carolina weigh-in results – Barnett vs Richardson

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to South Carolina with BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson live from at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on Friday, October 20. The fight card features a series of bouts with the title belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, BKFC bantamweight champion Reggie Barnett Jr defends his strap against Keith Richardson. In the co-main event, Tony Soto and Kevin Croom clash at lightweight.

Fans can watch BKFC 52 live stream on FITE.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 21.

Get BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 52 fight card

Main card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Keith Richardson – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title

Tony Soto vs. Kevin Croom, lightweight

Jeremie Holloway vs. Cameron VanCamp

Brandon Bushaw vs. Joshua Marer

Jeremiah Scott vs. Chevvy Bridges

Samuel Samples vs. Derek Perez

Trukon Carson vs. Daishaun Middleton

Prelims