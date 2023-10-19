BKFC 52 South Carolina weigh-in results – Barnett vs Richardson

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to South Carolina with BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson live from at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on Friday, October 20. The fight card features a series of bouts with the title belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, BKFC bantamweight champion Reggie Barnett Jr defends his strap against Keith Richardson. In the co-main event, Tony Soto and Kevin Croom clash at lightweight.
Fans can watch BKFC 52 live stream on FITE.
In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 21.
Get BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
BKFC 52 fight card
Main card
- Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Keith Richardson – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title
- Tony Soto vs. Kevin Croom, lightweight
- Jeremie Holloway vs. Cameron VanCamp
- Brandon Bushaw vs. Joshua Marer
- Jeremiah Scott vs. Chevvy Bridges
- Samuel Samples vs. Derek Perez
- Trukon Carson vs. Daishaun Middleton
Prelims
- Solon Staley vs. Darrick Gates
- Micah Lail vs. Daniel Cooper
- Joao Guerra vs. Trevor Loken