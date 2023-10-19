Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC 52 South Carolina weigh-in results – Barnett vs Richardson

BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson

Bare KnuckleNewsVideos
Newswire

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is back to South Carolina with BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson live from at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on Friday, October 20. The fight card features a series of bouts with the title belt contested on the night. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, BKFC bantamweight champion Reggie Barnett Jr defends his strap against Keith Richardson. In the co-main event, Tony Soto and Kevin Croom clash at lightweight.

Fans can watch BKFC 52 live stream on FITE.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 21.

Get BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

BKFC 52 fight card

Main card

  • Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Keith Richardson – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title
  • Tony Soto vs. Kevin Croom, lightweight
  • Jeremie Holloway vs. Cameron VanCamp
  • Brandon Bushaw vs. Joshua Marer
  • Jeremiah Scott vs. Chevvy Bridges
  • Samuel Samples vs. Derek Perez
  • Trukon Carson vs. Daishaun Middleton

Prelims

  • Solon Staley vs. Darrick Gates
  • Micah Lail vs. Daniel Cooper
  • Joao Guerra vs. Trevor Loken

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 294 Islam vs Volk 2 live on Kayo

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.