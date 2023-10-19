Subscribe
Hugo Micallef faces Sergio Odabai on Stevenson vs De Los Santos undercard

Stevenson vs De Los Santos live from Las Vegas

Parviz Iskenderov

Going through the ropes for the fourth time in 2023, Hugo Micallef makes his U.S. debut on Thursday, November 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he faces Sergio Odabai of Austria. The pair squares off in the scheduled for six rounds bout at junior welterweight. The contest is featured on Shakur Stevenson vs Edwin De Los Santos undercard live on stream ESPN+.

Unbeaten Micallef (8-0, 1 KO) is coming off the win by knockout in the first round against Denis Bartos in September in his home country. Before that, the 25-year-old native of Monte Carlo fought in Germany, where he scored a pair of wins by unanimous decision against Michal Bulik and Alessandro Fersula.

“Ever since I turned pro, it has been a dream of mine to fight in Las Vegas and to carry the flag of Monaco proudly,” said Hugo Micallef. “I can’t wait to fight during the big race week and on Shakur Stevenson’s undercard. I am training hard to make a huge statement.”

Odabai (6-1-1, 3 KOs) was in action in September, when he fought to a majority draw with Seiran Engel. In June and May, the 26-year-old stopped Vaclav Kral in the second round and took a majority decision against Zoran Sreckov, respectively. Vienna native also makes his fourh ring apperance for 2023, as well as debut in the United States.

In the 12-round main event, two-division world champion Shakur Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) of Newark, New Jersey faces Edwin De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) of Dominican Republic. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with the vacant WBC lightweight title at stake.

In the 12-round co-main event, three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico puts his WBO junior lightweight title on the line, when he faces two-time title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) of Brazil.

In the UK and Australia, Stevenson vs De Los Santos airs live on Friday, November 17.

