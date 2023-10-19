Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares final pre-fight press conference

Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares square off live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs), British WBA Intercontinental super lightweight champion, defending his belt against Linares (47-8, 29 KOs), three-division world champion of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) of Liverpool goes up against Fran Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs) of San Antero, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among other bouts, Shabaz Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) takes on Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) and Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KOs) battle it out in a 10-rounder for the vacant Commonwealth super featherweight strap. Plus, Paddy Lacey (8-0, 1 KO) faces Owen Kirk (3-1-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card and start time.