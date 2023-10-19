Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez tops BKFC 56 Salt Lake City

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez battle it out on the top of BKFC 56: Salt Lake City fight card on Saturday, December 2. The event pitting former MMA fighters airs live from Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT.

Former UFC welterweight Perry (3-0) of Flint, MI won his previous bare knuckle boxing bout in April in Colorado via TKO against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Alvarez (1-0) of Philadelphia, PA made his BKFC debut on the same BKFC 41 card, taking a split decision against fellow former MMA fighter Chad Mendes.

The co-main event is an all-American heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee.

Also on the BKFC 56 card, Christine Ferea of San Jose, CA defends her flyweight title in the rematch against Australian Bec Rawlings of Launceston, Tasmania. Ferea retained her title in their first fight in April via TKO due to doctor stoppage, who called it a day prior to the start of the third round due to cut.

As well, Kai Stewart defends his BKFC featherweight belt against Howard Davis. Plus, Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill square off at heavyweight.

“Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is thrilled to debut in the great state of Utah with this extraordinary event on Saturday, December 2 at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “This is the deepest card in our over five years as a promotion featuring our biggest stars and bare-knuckle fans in the arena and those watching on Pay-Per-View are guaranteed a fantastic night of action from start to finish.”

“As BKFC has gained an international reputation for our events selling out in advance, I strongly encourage Salt Lake City combat sports fans to purchase their tickets early to ensure entrance into the best combat sports show of the year.”

The full lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

BKFC 56 Salt Lake City fight card

Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, middleweight

Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight

Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings, women’s flyweight – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title

Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis, featherweight – Stewart’s BKFC featherweight title

Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill, heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez airs live on December 3.