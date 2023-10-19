Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez headlines BKFC 56 fight card in Salt Lake City on Dec 2

BKFC 56 Salt Lake City: Perry vs Alvarez

Bare KnuckleNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Mike Perry vs Eddie Alvarez tops BKFC 56 Salt Lake City
Mike Perry | BKFC

Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez battle it out on the top of BKFC 56: Salt Lake City fight card on Saturday, December 2. The event pitting former MMA fighters airs live from Maverik Center in West Valley City, UT.

Former UFC welterweight Perry (3-0) of Flint, MI won his previous bare knuckle boxing bout in April in Colorado via TKO against former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Alvarez (1-0) of Philadelphia, PA made his BKFC debut on the same BKFC 41 card, taking a split decision against fellow former MMA fighter Chad Mendes.

The co-main event is an all-American heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee.

Also on the BKFC 56 card, Christine Ferea of San Jose, CA defends her flyweight title in the rematch against Australian Bec Rawlings of Launceston, Tasmania. Ferea retained her title in their first fight in April via TKO due to doctor stoppage, who called it a day prior to the start of the third round due to cut.

As well, Kai Stewart defends his BKFC featherweight belt against Howard Davis. Plus, Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill square off at heavyweight.

“Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is thrilled to debut in the great state of Utah with this extraordinary event on Saturday, December 2 at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “This is the deepest card in our over five years as a promotion featuring our biggest stars and bare-knuckle fans in the arena and those watching on Pay-Per-View are guaranteed a fantastic night of action from start to finish.”

“As BKFC has gained an international reputation for our events selling out in advance, I strongly encourage Salt Lake City combat sports fans to purchase their tickets early to ensure entrance into the best combat sports show of the year.”

The full lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

BKFC 56 Salt Lake City fight card

  • Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez, middleweight
  • Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee, heavyweight
  • Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings, women’s flyweight – Ferea’s BKFC women’s flyweight title
  • Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis, featherweight – Stewart’s BKFC featherweight title
  • Arnold Adams vs. Mick Terrill, heavyweight

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 56: Perry vs Alvarez airs live on December 3.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 294 Islam vs Volk 2 live on Kayo

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.