Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte location & ticket info announced

Los Angeles-based boxing star Ryan Garcia is back in the ring on Saturday, December 2 when he faces Mexico’s Oscar Duarte live on DAZN. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight. The location is Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Ticket information has been also announced today.

25-year-old Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) of Victorville, California is looking to return to winning ways after suffering his first career defeat in April against Gervonta Davis. 27-year-old Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico eyes his 12th straight victory.

On Wednesday, October 25 Garcia and Duarte host a launch press conference at the fight location, where they preview their bout and go face to face.

Garcia vs Duarte tickets

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 25 at 10 am CT. Tickets are priced at $500, $350, $250, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees, as per Golden Boy’s announcement.

“A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included. Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at ToyotaCenter.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.”

In the UK and Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.