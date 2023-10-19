UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card live on ESPN+ PPV, current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his belt in the championship rematch against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker faces off Magomed Ankalaev at lightweight. As well, Warlley Alves meets Ikram Aliskerov at middleweight. In addition, Said Nurmagomedov squares off against Muin Gafurov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 3 features Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman. The fighters arrive to Abu Dhabi, train, play basketball, have a virtual sitdown with Chael Sonnen, preview and get ready for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.