UFC 294 Australia time: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 – all states & territories

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 features a highly anticipated championship rematch at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The date and time when the fight card airs live on PPV in Australia is Sunday, October 22 at 5 am AEDT / 4 am AEST.

In the main event, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1) defends his title against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2) in the rematch. The pair first met in February in Perth, where Makhachev retained his belt by unanimous decision. Volkanovski rebounded in July with the third-round stoppage win against Yair Rodriguez and made the fifth successful defense of his 145-pound belt. The Australian MMA star took the fight on a short notice, after former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira pulled out from his rematch with Makhachev due to injury suffered at training.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) goes up against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in the middleweight title eliminator. The latter also took the fight on a short notice, replacing Paulo Costa, who withdrew after undergoing elbow surgery.

Also on the card, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) and Johnny Walker (21-7) clash at light heavyweight. As well, Warlley Alves (15-6) and Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) battle it out at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) and Muin Gafurov (18-5) go head to head at bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC 294: Islam vs Volk 2 start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, October 22 at 5 am AEDT / 4 am AEST. The PPV cost is $59.95. Subscription is not required to purchase this PPV.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am AEDT.

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 start time in Sydney NSW, Melbourne VIC, Hobart TAS and Canberra ACT is scheduled for 5 am AEDT, in Brisbane QLD for 4 am AEST, in Adelaide SA for 4:30 am ACDT, in Darwin NT for 3:30 am ACST, and in Perth WA for 2 am AWST.

UFC 294 fight card

The full UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
  • Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary card

  • Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
  • Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
  • Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
  • Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

