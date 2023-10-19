UFC 294 pre-fight press conference is held ahead of the highly anticipated showdown at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. In the main event, Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his UFC lightweight title against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

The pair meets for the second time. In February, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision, making the first successful defense of his strap. In July, Volkanovski rebounded when he stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round, retaining his 145-pound crown for the fifth time.

In the three-round co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in the UFC middleweight title eliminator.

Also on the UFC 294 PPV card, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) takes on Johnny Walker (21-7) at light heavyweight. As well, Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) meets Warlley Alves (15-6) at middleweight. Plus, Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) goes up against Muin Gafurov (18-5) at bantamweight.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294 full fight card and start time.