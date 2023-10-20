Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan weigh-in results

Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) square off live on DAZN from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest features WBO No. 1-ranked welterweight contender defending his NABO title against undefeated WBO No. 4-ranked contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, former WBC lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Richard Medina (15-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). As well, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) and Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) battle it out in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator. Plus, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) faces Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rocha vs Santillan fight card