Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan weigh-in results

Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) square off live on DAZN from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest features WBO No. 1-ranked welterweight contender defending his NABO title against undefeated WBO No. 4-ranked contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, former WBC lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Richard Medina (15-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Also on the card, four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). As well, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) and Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) battle it out in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator. Plus, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) faces Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder at flyweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.
Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Rocha vs Santillan fight card
- Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
- Joseph Diaz vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, 10 rounds, flyweight – Mucino’s IBF flyweight title
- John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, super flyweight – WBA title eliminator
- Ricardo Sandoval vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweight
- David Stevens vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Iyana Verduzco vs. Clarice Morales, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight