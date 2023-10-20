Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan weigh-in results

Rocha defends NABO welterweight title against Santillan at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) square off live on DAZN from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest features WBO No. 1-ranked welterweight contender defending his NABO title against undefeated WBO No. 4-ranked contender. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, former WBC lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) goes up against Richard Medina (15-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). As well, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) and Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) battle it out in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator. Plus, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) faces Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) in a 10-rounder at flyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Rocha vs Santillan fight card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • Joseph Diaz vs. Richard Medina, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, 10 rounds, flyweight – Mucino’s IBF flyweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, super flyweight – WBA title eliminator
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • David Stevens vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Iyana Verduzco vs. Clarice Morales, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 294 Islam vs Volk 2 live on Kayo

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.