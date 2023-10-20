Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares battle it out on Saturday, October 21 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight. The event airs live on DAZN. Ahead of their clash, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their showdown and went face to face.

Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA Intercontinental belt. British 30-year-old former undisputed super lightweight title challenger of Chorley, Lancashire looks for his second straight victory.

“The fact that Jorge has been over here a number of times means that fans here are familiar with him, that’s helped to sell the fight,” Jack Catterall said. “When I got the call and was told it was Jorge next, it kicked me into action, it’s an exciting name who has been there and got the t-shirt, he’s had his time in the sun and now it’s my time.”

Jack Catterall at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

“It excited me that he’s back training with Ismael Salas, that’s made me train extra hard at home. I put pressure on myself, he’s been a three-time World Champion, I would never look past this fight or disrespect Jorge. I think he understands that the winner of this fight puts themselves in the picture for much bigger fights.”

“I set out in this sport to be World Champion. We haven’t achieved that yet but I do believe I have the ability to do it. We’ve had conversations about a number of fights in the future but all of that means nothing without beating Jorge on Saturday.”

Jorge Linares at the press conference | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Tokyo, Japan-based Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) is a former three-division world champion. The 38-year-old native of Barinas, Venezuela makes his fourth ring appearance in the UK and looks to rebound from a trio of defeats.

“I have a lot of beautiful memories of fighting in England, in London with Kevin Mitchell and two times in Manchester with Anthony Crolla,” said Jorge Linares. “This is a different time and opponent, I feel I am fighting an undefeated fighter, for me, Catterall is a World Champion, he didn’t lose the fight against Josh Taylor.”

“So this is a big night for me, I am close to retirement, I’m coming in great shape, better than the other times I’ve come to England, I feel like a 20 year old. I’m excited and super excited to be here. I don’t like talking too much, but I am excited to have a great fight with Jack.”

“I’m coming off three losses but I don’t think about that, I know I’m in with a great fighter but I’ve been here before and have had a great camp.”

Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares go face to face | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

In the co-main event, Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) of Liverpool faces Vitoria, Spain-based Fran Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs) of San Antero, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the vacant Continental super bantamweight title on the line.

In Australia, Catterall vs Linares airs live on Sunday, October 22.