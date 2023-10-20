Subscribe
Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares weigh-in results

Catterall defends WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title against three-weight champion Linares

Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) and Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. The contest features British WBA Intercontinental super lightweight champion defending his belt against Venezuela’s three-division world champion. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, the UK’s Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) squares off against Colombia’s Fran Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Shabaz Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) faces Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) takes on Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant Commonwealth super featherweight title. Plus, Paddy Lacey (8-0, 1 KO) meets Owen Kirk (3-1-2) in a six-rounder at middleweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Catterall vs Linares fight card

  • Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Catterall’s WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Fran Mendoza, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant Continental super bantamweight title
  • Shabaz Masoud vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Reece Bellotti, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant Commonwealth super featherweight title
  • Paddy Lacey vs. Owen Kirk, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Jamie Sampson, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Tom Farrell, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Giulio Commerso, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • William Crolla vs. Martin Shaw, 4 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jack Turner vs. Adam Yahaya, 4 rounds, bantamweight

