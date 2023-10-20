Subscribe
Joseph Diaz vs Richard Medina canceled due to COVID-like symptoms

"Scrappy" Ramirez faces Ronal Batista in new Rocha vs Santillan co-main event live from Inglewood

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph JoJo Diaz vs Richard Medina canceled
Joseph Diaz | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz and Richard Medina no longer battle it out at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Saturday, October 21. The pair was scheduled to square off in the co-main event on the card, topped by Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live on DAZN. The scheduled for 10 rounds bout fell off after former WBC lightweight champion had experienced COVID-like symptoms.

“JoJo” Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California was looking to secure his second win in a row after he returned to wining ways in July with UD against Jerry Perez. Medina (15-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas was looking for his third straight victory.

“Previously announced Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr. has experienced COVID-like symptoms,” reads Golden Boy Promotions’ announcement. “Out of an abundance of caution for him and his opponent, he will no longer participate on the Rocha vs. Santillan card.”

In the main event, Santa Ana’s Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) defends his NABO welterweight title against Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) of San Diego. In the new co-main event, Los Angeles native John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) and Panama’s former title challenger Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) meet in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator.

In the UK and Australia, Rocha vs Santillan airs live Sunday, October 22.

