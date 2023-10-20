Road to Riyadh: Fury vs Ngannou all access preview debuts Oct 21

Unbeaten boxing star Tyson Fury goes up against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in a 10-round bout on Saturday, October 28 at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The combat sports crossover event features British WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon.

Ahead of the event, a 30-minute “Road to Riyadh: Fury vs. Ngannou” preview premieres on Saturday, October 21 on ESPNEWS at 6:30 pm ET. The original program is also available for “replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+,” as per Top Rank’s announcement.

Fury (boxing 33-0-1, 24 KOs) and Ngannou (MMA 17-3, 16 Finishes) go head to head on the top of five-fight heavyweight card. Among the bouts, Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) faces fellow-unbeaten Brit David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs). As well, former world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) of New Zealand meets Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) of Canada. Plus, Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) of the United States takes on Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs). In addition, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) of the UK faces a to be announced opponent.

Boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, TNT Sports Box Office in the UK, and DAZN in Australia and other countries.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 29.