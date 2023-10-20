Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 294 Embedded 4: 21st Century all about content

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title in the championship rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Khamzat Chimaev. The pair goes head to head in the middleweight title eliminator.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker takes on Magomed Ankalaev at lightweight. Ikram Aliskerov meets Warlley Alves at middleweight. Muin Gafurov battles Said Nurmagomedov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 4 features Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman and other fighters, as they partake in the media day, train and prepare for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 294 Islam vs Volk 2 live on Kayo

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.