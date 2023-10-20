UFC 294 Embedded 4: 21st Century all about content

UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defends his title in the championship rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Khamzat Chimaev. The pair goes head to head in the middleweight title eliminator.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker takes on Magomed Ankalaev at lightweight. Ikram Aliskerov meets Warlley Alves at middleweight. Muin Gafurov battles Said Nurmagomedov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 4 features Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman and other fighters, as they partake in the media day, train and prepare for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.