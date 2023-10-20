Subscribe
UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 ceremonial weigh-ins & faceoff

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. Ahead of their respective MMA bouts, the fighters featured on the card step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans.

In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his UFC lightweight strap in a rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision in their first fight in February, retaining his title.

In the three-round co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) and former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3) square off in the UFC middleweight title eliminator.

Also on the PPV card, Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) takes on Johnny Walker (21-7) at light heavyweight. As well, Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) faces Warlley Alves (15-6) at middleweight. Plus, Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) meets Muin Gafurov (18-5) at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card and start time.

