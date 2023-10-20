UFC 294 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his UFC lightweight title in a rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). In their first fight in February, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision and retained his belt.

In the co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) takes on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in the UFC middleweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC 294 fight card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary card