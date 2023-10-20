UFC 294 weigh-in results, Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. A day before the bouts the fighters step on the scales to make it official.
In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his UFC lightweight title in a rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). In their first fight in February, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision and retained his belt.
In the co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) takes on former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in the UFC middleweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for three rounds.
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV.
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.
Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC 294 fight card
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Preliminary card
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva