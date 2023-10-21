Subscribe
BKFC 52 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Barnett vs Richardson

BKFC 52 South Carolina: Barnett vs Richardson

Stream BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson live results from Columbia, South Carolina
Reggie Barnett Jr and Keith Richardson at BKFC 52 weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC, USA on October 20, 2023 | BKFC

BKFC 52 airs live stream from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on Friday, October 20. In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr defends his bantamweight title against Keith Richardson.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Tony Soto and Kevin Croom. Also on the card, Jeremie Holloway faces off Cameron VanCamp at welterweight, Solon Staley takes on Darrick Gates at featherweight and Brandon Bushaw meets Joshua Marer at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Jeremiah Scott goes up against Chevvy Bridges at lightweight and Samuel Samples clashes with Derek Perez at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Trukon Carson and Daishaun Middleton go head to head at welterweight.

The preliminary card features Micah Lail up against Daniel Cooper at light heavyweight and Bekhzod Usmonov versus Trevor Loken at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 21.

BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, October 20
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 1 am BST / 11 am AEDT

Watch on FITE

BKFC 52 fight card

Get BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Keith Richardson – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title
  • Tony Soto vs. Kevin Croom
  • Jeremie Holloway vs. Cameron VanCamp
  • Solon Staley vs. Darrick Gates
  • Brandon Bushaw vs. Joshua Marer
  • Jeremiah Scott vs. Chevvy Bridges
  • Samuel Samples vs. Derek Perez
  • Trukon Carson vs. Daishaun Middleton

Prelims

  • Micah Lail vs. Daniel Cooper
  • Bekhzod Usmonov vs. Trevor Loken

