BKFC 52 airs live stream from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on Friday, October 20. In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr defends his bantamweight title against Keith Richardson.

The co-main event is a lightweight battle between Tony Soto and Kevin Croom. Also on the card, Jeremie Holloway faces off Cameron VanCamp at welterweight, Solon Staley takes on Darrick Gates at featherweight and Brandon Bushaw meets Joshua Marer at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Jeremiah Scott goes up against Chevvy Bridges at lightweight and Samuel Samples clashes with Derek Perez at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Trukon Carson and Daishaun Middleton go head to head at welterweight.

The preliminary card features Micah Lail up against Daniel Cooper at light heavyweight and Bekhzod Usmonov versus Trevor Loken at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 21.

BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, October 20

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 1 am BST / 11 am AEDT

BKFC 52 fight card

Get BKFC 52: Barnett vs Richardson full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Keith Richardson – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title

Tony Soto vs. Kevin Croom

Jeremie Holloway vs. Cameron VanCamp

Solon Staley vs. Darrick Gates

Brandon Bushaw vs. Joshua Marer

Jeremiah Scott vs. Chevvy Bridges

Samuel Samples vs. Derek Perez

Trukon Carson vs. Daishaun Middleton

Prelims