Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares prelims

Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares free prelims air live from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Campbell Hatton (13-0, 5 KOs) takes on Jamie Sampson (9-2) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Paddy Lacey (8-0, 1 KO) faces Owen Kirk (3-1-2) in an eight-rounder at middleweight and Muhammad Mustafa Ali (3-0, 1 KOs) meets Giulio Commerso (2-0) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, William Crolla (1-0) goes up against Martin Shaw (4-16-3, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

In the 12-round main event, WBA Intercontinental super lightweight champion Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) defends his title against three-division world champion Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KOs).

In the 10-round co-main event, Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) and Fran Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title.

In Australia, Catterall vs Linares airs live on Sunday, October 22.