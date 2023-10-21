Subscribe
Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares battle it out in the main event live stream from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. The contest pits British WBA Intercontinental super lightweight titleholder against former three-division world champion of Venezuela. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Former undisputed super lightweight title challenger Catterall (27-1, 13 KOs) of Chorley, Lancashire eyes his second straight victory. Tokyo-based Linares (47-8, 29 KOs) is looking to rebound from three defeats in a row.

The co-main event features Liverpool’s Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KOs) up against Fran Mendoza (7-0, 7 KOs) of Vitoria, Spain by way of San Antero, Colombia. The pair squares off in the 10-round bout with the vacant Continental super bantamweight title at stake.

Among Catterall vs Linares undercard bouts, Jack Turner (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Adam Yahaya (23-10-2, 12 KOs) in the four-rounder at bantamweight. As well, Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) takes on Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KOs) in the 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Shabaz Masoud (11-0, 4 KOs) meets Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) in the 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

In addition, Khaleel Majid (11-0, 3 KOs) and Tom Farrell (21-7, 5 KOs) go head to head in the eight-rounder at super lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST
Prelims: 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT / 4:30 pm BST

Watch on DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, October 22
Time: 5 am AEDT
Prelims: 2:30 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

Catterall vs Linares fight card

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jack Catterall vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Catterall’s WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title
  • Peter McGrail vs. Fran Mendoza, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – vacant WBA Continental super bantamweight title
  • Jack Turner vs. Adam Yahaya, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Aqib Fiaz vs. Reece Bellotti, 12 rounds, super featherweight – vacant Commonwealth super featherweight title
  • Shabaz Masoud vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Intercontinental super bantamweight title
  • Khaleel Majid vs. Tom Farrell, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Preliminary card

  • Campbell Hatton vs. Jamie Sampson, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Paddy Lacey vs. Owen Kirk, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Muhammad Mustafa Ali vs. Giulio Commerso, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • William Crolla vs. Martin Shaw, 4 rounds, super welterweight

