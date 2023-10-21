UFC 294 Embedded 5: I rely on my skills, not crowds, not nothing

UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 5 continues the Fight Week, leading to a pair of highly anticipated clashes on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In the main event live on ESPN+ PPV, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title in the championship rematch against reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev goes up against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The pair squares off in a middleweight bout, serving as the 185-pound title eliminator.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker faces Magomed Ankalaev at lightweight, Ikram Aliskerov takes on Warlley Alves at middleweight and Said Nurmagomedov meets with Muin Gafurov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 5 features the fighters as they do open workouts, train, host the final press conference, preview and get ready for their respective bouts.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.