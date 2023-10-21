UFC 294 Embedded 6: Abu Dhabi great to be back

UFC 294 Embedded: Vlog Series – Episode 6 rounds out the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. On the top of fight card live on ESPN+ PPV, Islam Makhachev defends his lightweight title in the championship rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the co-main event, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman goes up against Khamzat Chimaev. The pair goes head to head at middleweight.

Also on the card, Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev battle it out at light heavyweight. As well, Ikram Aliskerov faces Warlley Alves at middleweight. Plus, Said Nurmagomedov clashes with Muin Gafurov at bantamweight.

UFC 294 Embedded 6 features Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman and other fighters as the make weight, step on the scales and go face to face in front of the fans.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.