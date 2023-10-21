UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts topped by a highly anticipated championship rematch.

In the five-round main event, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1) defends his title in the rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). Makhachev won their first fight in February in Perth by unanimous decision. Volkanovski rebounded in July, when he stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round and made the fifth successful defense of his belt. The Australian MMA fighter took the fight against Makhachev on a short notice, replacing Charles Oliveira, who pulled out due to injury suffered at training.

In the five-round co-main event, unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in a three-round bout at middleweight. The winner is expected to earn a shot at 185-pound title. Usman also took the fight on a short notice, replacing Paulo Costa, who withdrew following his elbow surgery.

Also on the PPV card, Johnny Walker (21-7) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) battle it out at light heavyweight. Plus, Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) and Warlley Alves (15-6) clash at middleweight. In addition, Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) and Muin Gafurov (18-5) go head to head at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on Sunday, October 22.

UFC 294: Islam vs Volk 2 start time

United States

Date: Saturday, October 21

Main card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT live on ESPN+ PPV

Preliminary card: 10 am ET / 7 am PT live on ESPN+

Australia

Date: Sunday, October 22

Main card: 5 am AEDT / 4 am AEST live on Main Event on Kayo

Preliminary card: 1 am AEDT / 12 am AEST live Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 from practically anywhere.

UFC 294 fight card

UFC 294 fight card

Main card

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title

Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Preliminary card