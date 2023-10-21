UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts topped by a highly anticipated championship rematch.
In the five-round main event, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (24-1) defends his title in the rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). Makhachev won their first fight in February in Perth by unanimous decision. Volkanovski rebounded in July, when he stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round and made the fifth successful defense of his belt. The Australian MMA fighter took the fight against Makhachev on a short notice, replacing Charles Oliveira, who pulled out due to injury suffered at training.
In the five-round co-main event, unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3). The pair squares off in a three-round bout at middleweight. The winner is expected to earn a shot at 185-pound title. Usman also took the fight on a short notice, replacing Paulo Costa, who withdrew following his elbow surgery.
Also on the PPV card, Johnny Walker (21-7) and Magomed Ankalaev (18-1-1) battle it out at light heavyweight. Plus, Ikram Aliskerov (14-1) and Warlley Alves (15-6) clash at middleweight. In addition, Said Nurmagomedov (17-3) and Muin Gafurov (18-5) go head to head at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.
In Australia, UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 airs live on Sunday, October 22.
UFC 294: Islam vs Volk 2 start time
United States
Date: Saturday, October 21
Main card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT live on ESPN+ PPV
Preliminary card: 10 am ET / 7 am PT live on ESPN+
Australia
Date: Sunday, October 22
Main card: 5 am AEDT / 4 am AEST live on Main Event on Kayo
Preliminary card: 1 am AEDT / 12 am AEST live Kayo
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 from practically anywhere.
UFC 294 fight card
Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – Makhachev’s UFC lightweight title
- Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
- Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
- Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Preliminary card
- Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev
- Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek
- Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry
- Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas
- Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov
- Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey
- Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva