Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan full fight video highlights

Rocha defends NABO welterweight title against Santillan at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA

Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan squared off in the main event live on DAZN from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest featured NABO welterweight titleholder of Santa Ana up against unbeaten contender of San Diego.

The scheduled for 12 round bout ended half way through. Santillan came out on top, dominating and stopping Rocha with a barrage of strikes. The fight The fight was stopped at 1 minutes and 13 seconds into the sixth round. On his way to victory by TKO, Santillan secured a pair of knockdowns in the fifth round.

With the victory, Giovani Santillan improved to 32-0, 17 KOs and remained undefeated. The 31-year-old southpaw made his second successful ring appearance for 2023 and regained the NABO welterweight belt.

Alexis Rocha dropped to 23-2, 15 KOs. The 26-year-old southpaw, who went through the ropes for the third time this year, got his seven-win streak snapped and lost the belt.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 23.

Check out Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan full fight video highlights below.

Rocha vs Santillan full fight video highlights

Alexis Rocha makes his ring walk.

Flying fists.

Santillan drops Rocha.

Santillan stops Rocha.

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card results.

