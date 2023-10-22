Gabriela Fundora became a new world champion when she faced Arely Mucino on Saturday, October 21 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds championship bout ended half way through. Fundora came out on top dominating Mucino and securing a pair of eight counts along the way. The fight was stopped at 1 minutes and 18 seconds into the fifth round after the latter’s corner called it a day.

With the victory by TKO, Gabriela Fundora remained undefeated and improved to 12-0, 5 KOs. Coachella’s 21-year-old southpaw became a new IBF flyweight champion.

Mexico’s four-time world champion Arely Mucino dropped to 32-3-2, 11 KOs. The 34-year-old native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon got her 11-win streak snapped, and lost the title.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 22.

