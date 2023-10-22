Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan square off in the main event live stream from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest pits current NABO welterweight titleholder of Santa Ana against unbeaten contender of San Diego. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

No. 1-ranked welterweight with the WBO, Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for 2023 and eyes his eighth win in a row. No. 4-ranked former NABO welterweight titleholder Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time for the year and looks to remain undefeated.

In the ten-round co-main event, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles goes up against former world title challenger Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) of Panama City, Panama. The pair squares off in the WBA super flyweight title eliminator.

Among Rocha vs Santillan undercard bouts, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto, California faces Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in the 10-rounder at flyweight. As well, Reading, Pennsylvania’s David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) clashes with Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California in the eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Mexico’s four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight belt against Coachella’s undefeated Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full fight card can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 22

Time: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 9:05 am AEDT

Rocha vs Santillan fight card

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, super flyweight – WBA title eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweight

David Stevens vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, 10 rounds, flyweight – Mucino’s IBF flyweight title

Prelims

Iyana Verduzco vs. Clarice Morales, 4 rounds, featherweight

Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan results