Rocha vs Santillan results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA

Stream Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live results from Inglewood
Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan go face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan square off in the main event live stream from The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The contest pits current NABO welterweight titleholder of Santa Ana against unbeaten contender of San Diego. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

No. 1-ranked welterweight with the WBO, Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for 2023 and eyes his eighth win in a row. No. 4-ranked former NABO welterweight titleholder Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time for the year and looks to remain undefeated.

In the ten-round co-main event, John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles goes up against former world title challenger Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) of Panama City, Panama. The pair squares off in the WBA super flyweight title eliminator.

Among Rocha vs Santillan undercard bouts, Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto, California faces Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-3, 23 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in the 10-rounder at flyweight. As well, Reading, Pennsylvania’s David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) clashes with Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California in the eight-rounder at super middleweight.

In addition, Mexico’s four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) defends her IBF flyweight belt against Coachella’s undefeated Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full fight card can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 22.

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 21
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 22
Time: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 9:05 am AEDT

Rocha vs Santillan fight card

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Giovani Santillan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. Ronal Batista, 12 rounds, super flyweight – WBA title eliminator
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. Victor Efrain Sandoval, 10 rounds, flyweight
  • David Stevens vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Arely Mucino vs. Gabriela Fundora, 10 rounds, flyweight – Mucino’s IBF flyweight title

Prelims

  • Iyana Verduzco vs. Clarice Morales, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Fabian Guzman vs. Rueben Johnson, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan results

