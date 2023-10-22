Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ikram Aliskerov stops Warlley Alves with scissor knee & punches at UFC 294

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Ikram Aliskerov dominated and stopped Warlley Alves when the pair squared off at UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2. The event aired live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21.

After securing a quick knockdown with a jab, Aliskerov threw a left kick to the head followed by a flying scissor knee and a flurry of punches, dropping Alves to the canvas. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 30-year-old Aliskerov collected his seventh win in a row and improved to 15-1. 32-year-old Alves dropped to 14-7 and suffered his third straight defeat.

Ikram Aliskerov TKO’s Warlley Alves in first round

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.