Ikram Aliskerov dominated and stopped Warlley Alves when the pair squared off at UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2. The event aired live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21.

After securing a quick knockdown with a jab, Aliskerov threw a left kick to the head followed by a flying scissor knee and a flurry of punches, dropping Alves to the canvas. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 7 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 30-year-old Aliskerov collected his seventh win in a row and improved to 15-1. 32-year-old Alves dropped to 14-7 and suffered his third straight defeat.

Ikram Aliskerov TKO’s Warlley Alves in first round

SE ACABA! Un KO de película de Ikram Aliskerov ?? #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/ZXYYaMvvfk — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 21, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card results.