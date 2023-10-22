Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski 2 squared off in the main event of UFC 294 live stream on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday, October 21. The contest featured reigning lightweight champion defending his belt in the championship rematch against current featherweight titleholder.

Their fight was held in February in Perth, where Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision and retained his belt. The scheduled for five rounds championship rematch didn’t go the distance.

Makhachev claimed the win by knockout with a big left kick to the head, dropping Volkanovski to the canvas and finishing him with the punches. The referee stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 6 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by KO, Makhachev improved to 25-1 and made the second successful defense of his title. The 31-year-old secured his 13th win in a row.

Volkanovski dropped to 26-3 and failed his second attempt to become a two-division UFC champion. The 35-year-old took the fight against Makhachev on a short notice, after Charles Oliveira suffered injury at training and was forced to pull out.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Check out Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2 full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight video highlights

Alexander Volkanovski makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Islam Makhachev.

The man that stands in the way of @AlexVolkanovski’s double champ status!



LW champ @MAKHACHEVMMA makes the walk! #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/k5pDB8NJzH — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) October 21, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Volkanovski defiende el primer intento de derribo! #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3Pfu4UdqIr — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 21, 2023

? BRUTAL ????? ????????? ?



? El ruso tumba a Volkanovski en el primer asalto y mantiene de nuevo el título del peso ligero



? ¿Un KO que podría aplazar la pelea del australiano ante @Topuriailia en el mes de enero?#UFCEurosport #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/9FgllYTHJ8 — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) October 21, 2023

Verdict.

Alexander Volkanovski post-fight.

Nothing but class from the featherweight champ ?@AlexVolkanovski shows respect for Makhachev after a tough loss #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/CV0Sw1QSb3 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Post-fight.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card results.