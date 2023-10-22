Jack Catterall and Jorge Linares squared off in the main event live on DAZN from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. The contest featured British former undisputed super lightweight title challenger up against former three-division world champion of Venezuela.

The bout went the full distance. After 12 rounds, the scores were 116-112, 116-112 and 117-111, all in favor of the representative of the country-host.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jack Catterall improved to 28-1, 13 KOs and secured his second win in a row. 30-year-old contender of Chorley, Lancashire also retained his WBA Intercontinental title.

Post-win, Catterall called former undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor for a rematch. The latter won their first fight in Glasgow in February 2022 by split decision.

Tokyo, Japan-based Jorge Linares dropped to 47-9, 29 KOs. The 38-year-old native of Barinas, Venezuela lost his fourth fight in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Check out Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares full fight video highlights below.

Catterall vs Linares full fight video highlights

Jack Catterall makes his ring walk.

Flying fists.

Verdict.

The first Englishman to beat @JorgeLinares ?@jack_catt93 defends his WBA Intercontinental Super Lightweight Title by unanimous decision ??



? 117-111, 116-112, 116-112#CatterallLinares pic.twitter.com/aWsa9Z8eHY — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) October 21, 2023

Post-fight.

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card results.