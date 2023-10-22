Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jack Turner eliminates Adam Yahaya in less than a round

Catterall vs Linares live from Liverpool, England

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Jack Turner stops Adam Yahaya in first round
Jack Turner victorious over Adam Yahaya at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on October 21, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Turner secured a quick win against Adam Yahaya, when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. The bout was featured on the card, topped by Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Liverpool native dropped and defeated his opponent from Tanzania via TKO. The referee opened an eight count and waved the fight off, as the latter was unable to continue. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 21-year-old Turner improved to 3-0, 3 KOs and remained unbeaten. 33-year-old Yahaya dropped to 23-11-2, 12 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.