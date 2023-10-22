Jack Turner eliminates Adam Yahaya in less than a round

Jack Turner secured a quick win against Adam Yahaya, when the pair squared off at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on Saturday, October 21. The bout was featured on the card, topped by Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN.

Going through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd, Liverpool native dropped and defeated his opponent from Tanzania via TKO. The referee opened an eight count and waved the fight off, as the latter was unable to continue. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 21-year-old Turner improved to 3-0, 3 KOs and remained unbeaten. 33-year-old Yahaya dropped to 23-11-2, 12 KOs and suffered his second defeat in a row.

ONE ROUND AND DONE ?



3 professional fights, 3 knockout victories for Jack Turner ?#CatterallLinares | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/4FX9eDyR1F — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 21, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

