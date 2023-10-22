Subscribe
Joeshon James drops David Stevens twice, stops in first round

Rocha vs Santillan

Joeshon James came out on top when he faced David Stevens at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The super middleweight bout was featured on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for eight rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Stevens secured the first knockdown with a left hook after tagging James with a big right. As the fight resumed he continued pouring punches resulting in James touching the canvas with his gloves. The latter beat the second eight count, but was immediately dominated missing another big right that forced the referee to call it a day to save him from further punishment. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 52 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Sacramento, California-based Joeshon James improved to 8-0-2, 5 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Vallejo, California remained unbeaten.

David Stevens dropped to 13-1, 9 KO. Reading, Pennsylvania’s 23-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

Joeshon James TKO’s David Stevens in Round 1

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 22.

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card results.

