John “Scrappy” Ramirez dominated and stopped Ronal Batista when the pair squared off at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on Saturday, October 21. The bout served as the co-feature on the card headlined by Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super lightweight contest didn’t go the full distance. “Scrappy” Ramirez claimed the win by knockout with a flurry of punches, sending Batista to the canvas with a big left body shot along the way. The time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 33 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory, John “Scrappy” Ramirez remained undefeated and improved to 13-0, 10 KOs. The 27-year-old Los Angeles native won the WBA super flyweight title eliminator.

Ronal Batista dropped to 15-4, 9 KOs. The 26-year-old former world title challenger of Panama City, Panama suffered his second defeat in a row.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 22.

