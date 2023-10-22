Khamzat Chimaev improved his unbeaten record when he faced Kamaru Usman on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The pair squared off in the co-main event at UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 live on ESPN+ PPV.

The scheduled for three rounds middleweight bout went the full distance. Chimaev was close to secure a choke early on, yet, the fight ended with both fighters throwing punches in the middle of the cage. In the end, one judge had it a draw at 28-28, while two other judges gave 29-27 to Chimaev. Usman was unhappy with the decision.

With the victory by majority decision, Stockholm, Sweden-based Khamzat Chimaev remained undefeated and improved 13-0.

Post-fight Chimaev called for peace.

“Muslim, Christian, Jewish – doesn’t matter. Please guys, be together. Let us live in this World good and be happy,” he said. “Thank you guys.”

On his victory against Usman, Chimaev said: “I was a school kid, when he was fighting. I’m a big fan of Usman, big fan of his coaches. He has good team.”

In his next fight the 29-year-old native of Chechnya is expected to challenge for the title.

“I didn’t come here for the titles,” Chimaev said. “[I came here to] make money, be happy, fight somebody”. He also thanked the UFC officials for the opportunity and his home country.

Denver, Colorado-based Kamaru Usman, dropped to 20-4 and suffered his third defeat in a row. The 36-year-old former UFC welterweight champion from Nigeria took the fight on a short notice, replacing Paulo Costa, who had undergone elbow surgery and pulled out from the contest.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

