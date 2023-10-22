Subscribe
Peter McGrail defeats Fran Mendoza by decision to land regional belt

Catterall vs Linares live from Liverpool, England

Parviz Iskenderov
Peter McGrail defeats Fran Mendoza
Peter McGrail and Fran Mendoza in their bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England on October 21, 2023 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Peter McGrail came out victorious when he faced Fran Mendoza on Saturday, October 21 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card, topped by Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds super bantamweight bout went the full distance. McGrail defeated Mendoza by unanimous decision. The scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 97-93.

With the victory, Peter McGrail improved to 8-0, 5 KOs and remained undefeated. Liverpool’s 27-year-old landed the vacant WBA Continental title.

Vitoria, Spain-based Fran Mendoza dropped to 17-1, 7 KOs. The 26-year-old native of San Antero, Colombia suffered his first career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card results.

