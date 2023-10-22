Reece Bellotti dominates & stops Aqib Fiaz in eight rounds

Reece Bellotti took a dominant win against Aqib Fiaz on Saturday, October 21 at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The super featherweight bout was featured on the card, headlined by Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest ended prior to the final bell. Bellotti defeated Fiaz via TKO, forcing his corner to throw in the towel at the end of round eight and dropping him to the canvas along the way.

With the victory, Reece Bellotti improved to 17-5, 14 KOs and landed his third win in a row. The 32-year-old native of Watford, Hertfordshire also secured the vacant Commonwealth title.

Aqib Fiaz dropped to 12-1, 1 KO. Oldham, Lancashire’s 24-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

Reece Bellotti proves too much ?



Now Commonwealth Super Featherweight Champion and mandatory for the British Title ??#CatterallLinares | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/VptbCOQ4vE — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 21, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get Catterall vs Linares full fight card results.