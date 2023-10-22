Subscribe
Ricardo Sandoval on top with decision against Victor Efrain Sandoval

Rocha vs Santillan

Boxing
Parviz Iskenderov

Ricardo Sandoval came out victorious when he faced Victor Efrain Sandoval on Saturday, October 21 at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. The American and Mexican fighters, sharing the same last name, battled it out on the card topped by Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan live stream on DAZN.

The flyweight bout went the full distance. After 10 rounds, the score were 96-94, 97-93 and 97-93.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Rialto, California-based Ricardo Sandoval improved to 23-2, 16 KOs. The 24-year-old native of Montclair, California collected his third win in a row.

Victor Efrain Sandoval dropped to 37-4, 23 KOs. Tijuana, Baja California’s 26-year-old got his 25-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 22.

Get Rocha vs Santillan full fight card results.

