Said Nurmagomedov came out on top when he faced Muin Gafurov on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The bantamweight bout kicked off UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live on ESPN+ PPV.
The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Nurmagomedov claimed the win forcing Gafurov to tap via guillotine choke. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 13 seconds into the first round.
With the victory, 31-year-old Nurmagomedov returned to winning ways and improved to 18-3. 27-year-old Gafurov dropped to 18-6 and suffered his second straight defeat.
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.
