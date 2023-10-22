Subscribe
Said Nurmagomedov submits Muin Gafurov in first round at UFC 294

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Parviz Iskenderov

Said Nurmagomedov came out on top when he faced Muin Gafurov on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The bantamweight bout kicked off UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live on ESPN+ PPV.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Nurmagomedov claimed the win forcing Gafurov to tap via guillotine choke. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 13 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 31-year-old Nurmagomedov returned to winning ways and improved to 18-3. 27-year-old Gafurov dropped to 18-6 and suffered his second straight defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card results.

