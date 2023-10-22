Said Nurmagomedov came out on top when he faced Muin Gafurov on Saturday, October 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The bantamweight bout kicked off UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski live on ESPN+ PPV.

The scheduled for three rounds contest didn’t go the distance. Nurmagomedov claimed the win forcing Gafurov to tap via guillotine choke. The official time of stoppage was 1 minute and 13 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, 31-year-old Nurmagomedov returned to winning ways and improved to 18-3. 27-year-old Gafurov dropped to 18-6 and suffered his second straight defeat.

Said Nurmagomedov submits Muin Gafurov

Así de rápido! Said Nurmagomedov sale con prisa y duerme a Muin Gafurov #UFC294 ? pic.twitter.com/kNr98mgwyx — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) October 21, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

Get UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 full fight card results.