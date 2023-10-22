UFC 294 post-fight press conference

UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on ESPN+ PPV from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 21. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the five-round main event, Islam Makhachev (24-1) makes the second defense of his UFC lightweight strap in a rematch against current featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-2). In their first fight in February, Makhachev defeated Volkanovski by unanimous decision, retaining his title.

In the three-round co-main event, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev (12-0) faces former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-3) in the UFC middleweight title eliminator.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 22 live on Kayo.

